New recruitment algorithm for Armed Forces: Ministry of Defence explains how it works. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the agency.

It is noted that the algorithm is intended to replace outdated approaches with a clear mechanism for voluntary recruitment through recruitment centres and online.

A citizen has to go through four stages, including:

Choosing a position and military unit; Interview and communication with the military unit; Registration in the TCC and SP; Referral for military service

In particular, citizens can choose a position and a military unit at recruitment centres at ASCs, on online platforms, in recruitment centres of individual units or in the TCC SP.

