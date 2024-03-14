Firefighters spent 13 hours rescuing village in Kharkiv region after grass was set on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fifty firefighters spent 13 hours extinguishing the fire on the outskirts of Slobodske village. People had set fire to grass and rubbish there themselves.

This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

The fire occurred on 13 March at around 5 p.m. Firefighters were called only when the flames approached the boundaries of human settlements.

At that time, the fire had already covered 7 hectares.

See more: Domestic machine with remote control used for demining in Kharkiv region - SES. PHOTOS

More than 50 firefighters using 10 tankers extinguished the fire for more than 13 hours.

"The reason for this disaster was the irresponsibility of people who burned garbage and last year's dead wood themselves," the SES said.

They reminded that during martial law, burning dead wood is a crime that is equivalent to sabotage and is punishable under Article 113 of the Criminal Code.

Watch more: Fire at airport of Russian Sochi. VIDEO

"Arson with grave consequences can be punishable by up to 5 years in prison," the SES said.

If you notice a fire over a large area, rescuers urge you to report it by calling 101.



























