In Finland, 3 people were detained for laundering funds appropriated for purchase of ammunition for AFU - NABU

On March 11, 2024, three Ukrainians were detained on the territory of Finland on suspicion of laundering money from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which should have been used to purchase personal protective equipment for the soldiers of the Armed Forces.

"The total amount of funds for the purchase of bulletproof vests was 5.7 million euros. The real estate of one of the participants in the case has already been seized. A joint operation of NABU, SAPO, and employees of the National Bureau of Investigation of the Criminal Police of the Republic of Finland was conducted within the framework of the mechanism of international legal assistance in the relevant criminal proceedings," the department said in a statement.

NABU also stated that among those detained is the owner of a company that cooperated with the Ministry of Defense and undersupplied 50% of the purchased and already paid for body armor and other means of protection to the Armed Forces.

The suspects spent part of this money on the purchase of luxury cars and real estate. The collected evidence will be used by NABU detectives in their own criminal proceedings on the fact of the embezzlement of the funds of the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of body armor. Measures are being taken to ensure compensation for the damage caused.

