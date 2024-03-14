ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 659 1

Shahed strike on five-story building in Sumy: rescuers unblock body of third person killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rescuers found and unblocked the body of a third person at the site of a Shahed UAV hitting a five-story residential building in Sumy on the night of March 13.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES.

"Sumy. Rescuers have unblocked the body of the third dead person at the site of an enemy strike on a five-storey building that took place on the night of 13 March," the statement said.

Удар по будинку в Сумах

According to the SES, the work is ongoing.

Read more: Shahed attack on house in Sumy: number of wounded rises to 12 - RMA

Удар по будинку в Сумах

Read more: In four cities of Sumy region, civil infrastructure has been hit by "Shaheds"


Удар по будинку в Сумах

As previously reported, a "shahed" hit a multi-storey building in Sumy at night. There are victims. The rescuers managed to save 10 people from the rubble. 15 apartments were destroyed, and the same number were damaged.

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Sumy (252) victims (992)
