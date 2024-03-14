Medvedev announced "soft Russian peace formula": Ukraine’s complete surrender and reunification with Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev proposed a "soft Russian peace formula" that envisages Ukraine’s surrender, payment of "compensation" to to Russia, as well as the "reunification of Ukraine’s territories with the Russian Federation."

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to him, in order to reach a "consensus with the international community," Ukraine must announce "full and unconditional surrender," conduct "demilitarization" and prohibit "the creation of paramilitary formations on its territories in the future."

He also proposes to "dismiss all constitutional authorities" and "immediately hold elections to the interim parliament." Medvedev demands that the UN "state that Ukraine has lost its international legal personality and that any of its successors cannot join military alliances without Russia's consent."

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council insists that Western countries recognize "the Kyiv political regime as Nazi" and carry out "forced denazification of all authorities" under UN supervision.

He believes that Ukraine should pay compensation to Russia, in particular to the relatives of the Russian military, and officially "recognize that the entire territory of Ukraine is the territory of the Russian Federation."

"This could be a soft Russian peace formula. After all, this is a compromise position, right? I think it is precisely this position that can be used to seek a friendly consensus with the international community, including the Anglo-Saxon world, to hold productive summits, counting on the mutual understanding of our close friends, our Western partners," Medvedev concluded.

