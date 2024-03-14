Russians are forcing migrants from Central Asia to vote in "elections" in Ukraine’s TOT - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian invaders send migrants from Central Asia to "polling stations".

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"On March 15, an electoral farce starts in the TOT, which is ignored by the vast majority of locals. To inflate the turnout, the enemy allowed voting without passports, and now has set a plan for construction companies to send migrants to preside over the elections," the statement reads.

It is noted that migrants have been brought to the seized lands since the end of 2022, and their number is already more than 100 thousand. Foreigners are promised an extra day off for going to the polls.

The National Resistance Center notes that anyone who helps to "legalize" the occupation in the TOT will be held accountable.

