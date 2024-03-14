Ukraine may receive more than $10 billion in March-April - Head of National Bank Pyshnyi

In March-April, the National Bank of Ukraine expects to receive a EUR 10 billion tranche, which will significantly increase the volume of international reserves.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi during a press briefing.

"The provision of money to Ukraine will be possible after a positive decision by the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors to allocate the 4th tranche of up to $900 million under the EFF program, which is expected in a week," Pyshnyi said.

He reminded that in late February, the Council of the European Union approved the launch of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility, and within its framework Ukraine is to receive transitional funding of EUR 4.5 billion in March and another EUR 1.5 billion in April.

