There are no prerequisites for Russia to use nuclear weapons - IAEA Director General Grossi

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi believes that there are currently no prerequisites for the use of nuclear weapons, despite the threats made by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Grossi said this on Thursday during a press conference in Tokyo.

"I don't think we see the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons now, if we talk about the war in Ukraine. At least for the time being," Grossi commented on Putin's words about Russia's readiness for a nuclear war.

Grossi reminded that every nuclear weapon state has a doctrine that stipulates when nuclear weapons can be used.

The IAEA Director General also noted that the five member states of the UN Security Council, which are the only states possessing nuclear weapons under international law, have previously stated that nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda agency that Russia is technically ready for a nuclear war, and if the United States sends troops to Ukraine, it will be seen as a significant escalation of the war.