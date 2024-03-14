AFU restrain offensive of ruscist in Tavria direction. Enemy resorted to assault actions 24 times over last day - OSGT Tavria

Russian occupants are increasing pressure in the Tavria sector. Since the beginning of this day alone, 24 combat engagements have taken place, while over the entire previous day there were 57. There has not been such an offensive for a long time.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Dmytro Lykhovii on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to ArmyInform.

"In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a defense operation. And while 57 combat clashes took place in our operational area over the past day, as of 8:00 a.m., 24 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of this day," he said.

According to the spokesperson for the Tavria OSGT, the largest number of assaults, 12, as of 8:00 a.m., were repelled by the defenders in the Donetsk region. And there was one attempted assault in Zaporizhzhia region.

"The tension that existed at night and in the morning is evidenced by one figure. As of 8.00 a.m., there were 13 simultaneous military clashes. This has not happened for a very long time. And this is an indicator of the load and pressure the enemy is putting on our soldiers," added Lykhovii.