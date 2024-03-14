Evacuation of population to Rivne and Volyn regions to begin on March 23 in Donetsk region - RMA

Evacuation of the local population to Rivne and Volyn regions will begin on March 23.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration with reference to the information provided at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The leadership of the Rivne and Volyn regional state administrations reported on their readiness to accept evacuated civilians from Donetsk region, including the identification of specific locations... Evacuation to these regions will begin on March 23," the statement said.

It is noted that this information will allow evacuees to know in advance what living conditions they will face.

Particular attention was paid to the adaptation of children, people with limited mobility and people with disabilities, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasized.