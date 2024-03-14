Money for AFU: Regional centers allocated UAH 19.5 billion for army, mostly in Kyiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi - CVU. INFOGRAPHICS

In 2023, Ukraine’s regional centers allocated UAH 19.5 billion to help the Armed Forces. Almost half of this - UAH 9 billion - was allocated from the Kyiv budget.

This is stated in the published rating of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Committee of Voters of Ukraine has analyzed data on budget expenditures of regional centers and the city of Kyiv on defense forces in 2023. The results of the analysis are presented in the form of a rating. Kyiv (Mayor Vitalii Klytschko) took the first place in the ranking, having allocated about UAH 9 billion to support the defense forces last year. This is almost as much as all other regional centers together," the CVU said.

According to the Committee of Voters, Dnipro (Mayor Borys Filatov) is on the second place in the ranking, having spent UAH 1.6 billion to help the army. Other cities in the top five are Khmelnytskyi (UAH 1.5 billion, Oleksandr Symchyshyn), Zhytomyr (UAH 1.3 billion, Serhii Sukhomlyn) and Odesa (UAH 1.1 billion, Hennadii Trukhanov).

"The total amount of assistance provided by regional centers and the capital to the defense forces last year amounted to UAH 19.5 billion. At the same time, the capital's share is 45.6% of the total defense spending by regional centers. Dnipro, which ranked second in the rating, contributed 8.3%. The share of Khmelnytsky is 7.7%, Zhytomyr - 6.9%, Odesa - 5.9%," the CVU noted.

The Committee of Voters explained that in February 2024, they sent out requests for information on the total amount of expenditures from local budgets for the needs of the defense forces to all regional centers and the city of Kyiv (except for those cities under temporary occupation). Responses were received from 13 cities: Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Ternopil, and Uzhhorod. Information about other regional centers was taken from open sources.