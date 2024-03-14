Communication restored in Sumy region after Russian shelling of TV and radio infrastructure - RMA

In Sumy region, mobile communication has been restored, which had been absent as a result of Russian missile and air strikes on the region’s telecommunications infrastructure.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as for radio and television, in consultation with the President's Office and the government, measures were planned that will facilitate the liquidation work on terrestrial broadcasting in a few days.

"As for cable broadcasting, we have transferred radio and television users to cable," said the head of the RMA.

Artiukh also added that there are no obstacles to informing the public about air alerts.

Recall, today, on March 14, Russian terrorists conducted missile and air strikes on radio facilities in the region. Broadcasting transmitters in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostianets were temporarily disabled.