Stoltenberg: Majority of citizens of allied countries support NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine

The majority of citizens of NATO member states support assistance to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in Brussels during a press conference to present the results of 2023, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Citizens of NATO countries show strong solidarity with Ukrainians. Across the Alliance, more than two-thirds of people want their countries to continue to support Ukraine. This is important because NATO allies provide 99% of all military assistance to Ukraine," the Alliance chief said.

Read more: House of Representatives has until 22 March to pass aid to Ukraine. To do otherwise would be foolish - Democratic leader Jeffries

He noted that during 2023, the allies provided an unprecedented level of support, supplying artillery ammunition, tanks and combat vehicles, patrol ships, air defense equipment, helicopters, drones and radars. For the first time, several allies sent long-range systems to Ukraine, such as the British Storm Shadow missile and the French SCALP.

Allies have also agreed to send F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine and have formed coalitions of nations to provide Ukraine with key capabilities, particularly in the areas of air defense, artillery, and drones. Several allies have already signed bilateral security cooperation agreements with Ukraine.

Stoltenberg noted that the military assistance already provided to Ukraine is unprecedented. But the allies should step up their efforts and supply more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Read more: Borrell: Ukraine’s victory depends on strength of transatlantic ties between Europe and US

"We cannot allow totalitarian leaders to get what they want by force. That would be dangerous for all of us," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.