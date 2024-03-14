Ukraine will not agree with anyone on targets to be attacked in Russia - Danilov

Ukraine does not coordinate the targets it attacks in Russia with anyone.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"If we have already reached Ryazan today, this is far from our record. Believe me, it will continue, and we will not stop. Moreover, we will not coordinate with anyone what targets we will hit in the Russian Federation, as for the military-industrial complex, what feeds the Russian army, it will all be destroyed," Danilov said.

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, March 13, drones attacked Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk regions of Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Ryazan.