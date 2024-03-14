For alleged "violation of curfew" occupants seize residents’ cars in TOT - NRC
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders confiscate cars from residents for allegedly "violating the curfew."
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the National Resistance Center.
The Center also reports that residents' property is confiscated and they are forced to create fortifications and dig trenches for the Russian military.
"At the same time, detainees are checked for Russian passports and the contents of their phones are reviewed, and in case of suspicion of disloyalty, residents are detained. Under various "excuses", the invaders steal the property of Ukrainians and, in particular, deprive them of their property rights," the NRC said.
