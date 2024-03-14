Stoltenberg: Any Russian "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine are illegal

The "presidential elections" planned in the Russian Federation will be neither fair nor just, and any attempt by the Russian authorities to organize such elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is a gross violation of international law.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in Brussels during a press conference to present the results of 2023, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"President Putin has held power in Russia for decades, and no one expects the next Russian elections to bring any changes to the Kremlin. Of course, Russian attempts to organize any so-called elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine are completely illegal, they are a violation of international law," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that free and fair elections are the basis of any democracy, and the elections in Russia are neither free nor fair. Opposition politicians are under arrest, some have been killed, many have been sent into exile, and those who tried to register as candidates have been denied the right to do so, the Secretary General said, adding that Russia does not have a free press, and the media in the country is being repressed and destroyed.

"During the last elections in Russia in 2018, the OSCE found fundamental violations of freedoms, rules of candidate registration and stated the absence of genuine competition. There is no reason to believe that the situation has changed for the better, and the conditions in 2024 are even worse. So even today, Russian citizens cannot count on freedom and justice in the complete absence of political opposition," said the Alliance's Head.

