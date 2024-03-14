Parliamentarians from 20 countries do not recognize legitimacy of Russian elections in TOT of Ukraine

Representatives of the foreign affairs committees of 20 world countries do not recognize the legitimacy of the elections held by Russia in the Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Zygimantas Pavilionis, on the social network X.

The joint statement was signed by the chairmen of the committees of 20 countries: Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Germany, Moldova, Poland, Israel, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, Romania, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The officials said that the Russian occupation authorities organized the elections, which coincide with the 10th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, and this is a "brazen provocation."

"Russia intends to extend these elections to the territories it has occupied and illegally annexed in Ukraine, which looks like an attempt to legitimize its temporary occupation of Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

The holding of elections in the TOT of Ukraine is a direct violation of the principles of the UN Charter, as well as international law, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the committee chairmen emphasized.

"We strongly condemn Russia's imperialist actions and its ongoing aggression against Ukraine. We unequivocally reject the legitimacy of the elections held by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Such actions by Russia on the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine are absolutely illegitimate and will not be recognized by the international community," the statement reads.

