Russia has used almost all its ground forces in war against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO does not currently face a military threat from Russia, as it has deployed almost all of its ground forces in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Brussels, answering journalists' questions about Russia's provocative statements and threats to build up a military group on the border with Finland, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Finland is now more secure than it was before joining the Alliance, because it is now covered by joint defense commitments under Article 5 (of the Washington Treaty - ed.), one for all, all for one. Almost all Russian ground forces are involved in the aggressive war against Ukraine. So we see no immediate military threats against any NATO ally," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that NATO Allies will continue to closely monitor the situation and Russia's further actions. The NATO chief emphasized that the organization is capable of protecting any ally, and has been successfully fulfilling this task for 75 years in a row.