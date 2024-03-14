In Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions 18 Russian attacks were repelled. There were 68 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. Enemy attacks were repelled in 6 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 103 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankove, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka in the Sumy region; Lyptsi, Borshchova, Vilcha in the Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Hirsk, Kostobobriv, Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Zapsillia in the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Borysivka, Ambarne, Strilecha in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 427,840 people (+970 per day), 6,757 tanks, 10,565 artillery systems, 12,938 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 20 settlements, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, Dvorichna in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the village of New York in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Vodiane in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted air strikes near the towns of Berdychi, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Prohres, Semenivka, and Zhelanne in the Donetsk region. About 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 70 combat engagements took place over last day, enemy tried to break through defense 19 times in Novopavlivka direction

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the areas of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Storozheve, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Rivne, Charivne, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson sector, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Ivanivka, Sadove, Olhivka, Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 426,870 people (+980 per day), 6,752 tanks, 10,554 artillery systems, 12,921 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS