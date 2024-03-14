Russians twice shelled Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with mortars and FPV drones: 4 people wounded, houses and cars damaged

Four people were injured as a result of the occupiers’ shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community in the Sumy region using mortars and FPV drones.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On March 14, 2024, at about 10:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired mortars at the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district.



As a result of the enemy's attack, a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman sustained minor injuries," the statement said.

As noted, after receiving medical care, the wounded man went to help his fellow villagers who were eliminating the consequences of the shelling. At that time, the enemy fired on the town again, this time using FPV drones. The victim and two of his fellow villagers, one of whom is 43 and the other 64 years old, sustained shrapnel wounds.



At least 7 private houses and 1 car were reportedly damaged.

