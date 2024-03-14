Sweden to provide EUR 30 million for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Sweden will join the Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and allocate 30 million euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Sweden joins the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with much-needed artillery ammunition by allocating 30 million euros," the Swedish Embassy in the Czech Republic said in a statement,

As a reminder, Czech President Petr Pavel announced on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Prague had found about 800,000 rounds of ammunition (500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm caliber) in third countries that EU members could purchase for Ukraine.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Majority of citizens of allied countries support NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine

Last week, the Czech Prime Minister said that enough money had been raised to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells. He also reported that another 200,000 rounds of ammunition were promised for Ukraine under the Czech initiative.

According to Fiala, 18 countries, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland, have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition.