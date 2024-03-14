Air defense works on UAVs in Odesa region - Defense Forces of South
Air defense is working in the Odesa region due to the threat of UAVs.
This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.
" Air defense is working on UAVs in Odesa region. Do not film or distribute it! Remember your own safety! Be careful and conscious," the statement reads.
Currently, air alert is in effect in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password