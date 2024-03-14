Air defense works on UAVs in Odesa region - Defense Forces of South

Air defense is working in the Odesa region due to the threat of UAVs.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

" Air defense is working on UAVs in Odesa region. Do not film or distribute it! Remember your own safety! Be careful and conscious," the statement reads.

Currently, air alert is in effect in the region.

