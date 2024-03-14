ENG
Air defense works on UAVs in Odesa region - Defense Forces of South

Air defense is working in the Odesa region due to the threat of UAVs.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

" Air defense is working on UAVs in Odesa region. Do not film or distribute it! Remember your own safety! Be careful and conscious," the statement reads.

Currently, air alert is in effect in the region.

In afternoon, Russian troops attempted to strike Odesa region: missile lost its combat capability in air

