At least four plants to be built in Ukraine by German concern Rheinmetall

German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build at least four factories in Ukraine to produce shells, military equipment, and air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said this.

According to him, Rheinmetall's plants in Ukraine are expected to produce shells, military equipment and air defense systems.

"Ukraine is now an important partner for us, and we see a potential of two to three billion euros (in sales - Ed.) per year," Papperger said.

He also said that in the medium term, Rheinmetall expects to produce "1.1 million 155-mm shells" needed for artillery at all its plants.

The concern expects to produce 700,000 shells in 2025 and up to 500,000 this year.

Earlier it was reported that a memorandum was signed in Munich on the production of ammunition in Ukraine by the German concern Rheinmetall.

