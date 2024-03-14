AFU Air Forces: "Shaheds" are heading to Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions from south

Russian attack drones are attacking Ukraine from the south. The "shaheds" are currently heading to the central regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions are heading to Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

A group of 'Shaheds' is approaching Kropyvnytskyi from the south!" the Air Force warned.

