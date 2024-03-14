Bulgarian Defense Ministry announces successful shipment of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announces the successful shipment of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, an important milestone in support of Kyiv.

He said this at a briefing on Thursday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the Bulgarian defense minister, the process of transporting armored vehicles began on January 29, and the first convoy of 30 cars set off on March 7.

The logistics operation involved 240 soldiers.

In response to criticism of the delay in the delivery of the aid, Tagarev pointed to logistical difficulties, adding that it was not possible to speed up the shipment.

He also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine, emphasizing that Bulgaria continues to closely monitor the situation and maintain readiness in the face of regional challenges.