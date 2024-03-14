21 838 175
US cannot provide another aid package, last one was "unique case" - Pentagon
The US will not be able to provide Ukraine with another military aid package, as it did two days ago.
This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
According to Singh, the allocation of the last aid package to Ukraine for $300 million was a "unique case" and the Pentagon has no opportunity to repeat it.
The US Defense Department spokeswoman added that the latest military aid to Ukraine is related to the need for emergency support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On March 12, the United States announced an emergency military aid package worth $300 million to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password