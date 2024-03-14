US cannot provide another aid package, last one was "unique case" - Pentagon

The US will not be able to provide Ukraine with another military aid package, as it did two days ago.

This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to Singh, the allocation of the last aid package to Ukraine for $300 million was a "unique case" and the Pentagon has no opportunity to repeat it.

The US Defense Department spokeswoman added that the latest military aid to Ukraine is related to the need for emergency support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On March 12, the United States announced an emergency military aid package worth $300 million to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS.