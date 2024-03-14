"Former"-millionaire, Kozyn and investment mum: journalists discovered elite property of relatives of Kyiv Metro director Brahinskyi. VIDEO

Viktor Brahinskyi took over as director of the Kyiv Metro in 2014. Since then, his relatives have acquired real estate and cars.

This is stated in an investigation by BIHUS.Info, Censor.NET reports.

The journalists analysed the official's declarations, analysed the new property of his relatives and found out that his retired mother was buying expensive apartments, his sister was buying land, his millionaire ex-wife was building a summer house in Kozyn, and people connected to Brahinskyi received contracts from the metro itself.

Following the publication of the journalists' investigation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Brahinskyi would be suspended from his duties.