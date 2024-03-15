There can be no lasting peace in Europe without returning to Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, including Crimea - Macron

For lasting peace in Europe, Ukraine must return its territories within internationally recognised borders, including Crimea.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French TV channels, Censor.NET reports.

"We are doing everything we can to help Ukraine defeat Russia, because I will say it very simply: there can be no lasting peace in Europe unless there is sovereignty, unless there is a return to the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine, including Crimea," he stressed.

He noted that Poles, Lithuanians, Estonians, Romanians and Bulgarians would not live in peace if Russia won.

"I'm not talking about Moldova, which is not a member of the European Union today, but which would be under threat at any second," the French president stressed.

According to him, if Russia wins this war, the credibility of Europe will be reduced to zero.

"What will be the trust in our land in the powerful European Union of those members who allowed this to happen?" Macron added.

Read more: Macron to Putin: "It is inappropriate to threaten when we have nuclear weapons"