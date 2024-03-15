Enemy attacks in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors most, 76 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 16 missile and 130 air strikes, and fired 65 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.

Shelling of Ukraine

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 27 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the attack drones.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Lukashivka and Dmytrivka in Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankove, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Lyptsi, Borshchova, Vilcha in Kharkiv region; Rozdolivka, New York, Berdychi, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Prohres, Semenivka, Zhelanne, Novooleksandrivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Vilne Pole, Storozheve, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

About 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 24 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, they made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops.

