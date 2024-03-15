Air Defence Forces destroy all 27 "Shaheds" attacked by Russia at night - Air Force
At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 7 S-300 missiles, an X-59 air missile and 27 "Shaheds"
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Air Force of AFU.
"On the night of 15 March 2024, the Russian occupiers fired 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, one X-59 guided missile at Poltava region and 27 Shahed-type attack UAVs (the areas of drone launches are Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia)," the statement said.
As a result of combat operations, 27 Shaheds were shot down in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and other regions.
