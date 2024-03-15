ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9284 visitors online
News
8 072 50

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 428,420 people (+580 per day), 6,758 tanks, 10,580 artillery systems, and 12,949 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 428,420 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.03.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 428420 (+580) people,
  • tanks ‒ 6758 (+1) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 12949 (+11) units,
  • artillery systems – 10580 (+15) units,
  • MLRS – 1017 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 717 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 8254 (+34),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 1920 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13993 (+34) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1711 (+3)

Watch more: Pieces of occupier fly in different directions after grenade explosion. VIDEO 18+

Втрати армії РФ

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) liquidation (2460) elimination (5210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 