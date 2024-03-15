Macron to Putin: "It is inappropriate to threaten when we have nuclear weapons"

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s "nuclear" threats.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro, Macron said in an interview with TF1 and France 2 that it was "inappropriate to threaten" the French when they have nuclear weapons.

He added that he had not spoken to the Kremlin leader for several months and that such a dialogue took place "when it was necessary",

"Putin is a prisoner of repression and authoritarianism in his country, which in recent years has decided to become a destabilizing state," Macron said.

Macron also emphasized that nuclear powers should "first and foremost feel secure" because they have such weapons.

"When it comes to nuclear weapons, few words are needed. This imposes a responsibility on us to prevent escalation," he concluded.

As a reminder, on 29 February, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia's strategic nuclear forces were in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use. He also spoke about the development of new weapons used in the war against Ukraine, including the Peresvit laser system.