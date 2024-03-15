Enemy has been trying to break through defences in Avdiivka sector for several days in row, and has concentrated its main efforts here - Syrskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Ukrainian soldiers and met with commanders in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this in Telegram.

"I worked in the Avdiivka sector, where the enemy has concentrated its main efforts and has been trying to break through the defences of our troops in the three brigades' lanes for several days in a row, daily sending assault units in vehicles and on foot," the statement said.

Syrskyi noted that the enemy supports its offensive with intense artillery fire and the active use of FPV drones and drones with dumps. At the same time, enemy aircraft periodically strike with GABs from a distance of 40-50 km, while artillery positions and the main elements of the combat order are covered by electronic warfare.

"In these conditions, the most effective way to conduct defence is to destroy enemy armoured vehicles and infantry assault groups with artillery fire, armoured groups, the integrated use of various types of striking unmanned aerial vehicles, protection of our units from enemy drones with electronic warfare systems in combination with the destruction of enemy UAV control points with missile strikes and artillery fire," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief, together with the commanders, reviewed the options for the actions of Ukrainian troops, the manoeuvre of reserves, and the provision of ammunition and other material resources.

