Russian occupying forces shelled the Donetsk region 19 times during the past day, and there were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsky district

A house in Krasnohorivka was damaged in the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhove district, the outskirts of Hirnyk were shelled. In the middle of the night, the Russians fired 6 rockets at Mirnohrad, damaging 2 administrative buildings, 9 high-rise buildings, and 3 infrastructure facilities.

Kramatorsk district

The outskirts of Kostiantynivka and Lyman districts are under enemy fire.

Bakhmut district

In New York, 3 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. 10 private houses were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community.

During the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 19 times. 764 people were evacuated from the front line, including 124 children. There was no information about the victims.

Read more: Evacuation of population to Rivne and Volyn regions to begin on March 23 in Donetsk region - RMA