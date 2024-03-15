Speaker Johnson plans to approve Ukraine aid extension with minority Democratic vote

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, explained how he plans to approve the bill to extend aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Politico.

The speaker explained that assistance to Ukraine and Israel could be provided in the form of one or even two separate bills.

Johnson expressed hope that this would happen through the Suspension calendar to overcome the resistance of his party (the Republicans).

With the Suspension Calendar, the House suspends all rules on the bill, which in turn allows it to be passed as a whole, in both procedures. However, opponents can use these procedures to prevent the bill from passing. Such a vote requires 2/3 of the House's votes.

"I think it's a separate project, and I suspect it will have to be suspended," he said.

Johnson added that splitting aid to Ukraine and Israel into two separate bills is currently under consideration.

