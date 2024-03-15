Dead, captured, and missing occupiers will "vote" in "elections" of President of Russian Federation - DIU

The Russian authorities are gathering votes for Putin among the Russian military. In particular, they plan to add the "voices" of the occupiers who died in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence.

Thus, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation allowed servicemen participating in the war against Ukraine "to vote for Putin without even appearing at the "polling station". This greatly facilitates the "election commissions" task of falsifying the results."

"According to the latest instructions of the main military-political administration of the Russian Federation, the criteria for the identification of voters from among military personnel are simplified to such an extent that there is no need for their physical participation in voting. And for identity verification, a passport or a military ID is not required - even a photocopy of documents is enough.

It is obvious that in this way the Russian "election commissions" will try to increase the number of Putin's voters by attracting the so-called "dead souls" to the "voting". In particular, to the number of people who "voted", along with existing military personnel, they plan to add also those who recently died, went missing or were captured," the message reads.

