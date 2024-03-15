"Servant of people" Tyshchenko has built business empire in Uzhhorod in recent years - media. VIDEO

Over the past 2 years, Kyiv’s ’servant of the people’ Mykola Tyshchenko, his family and people close to him have acquired apartments, a number of businesses and ’their people’ in high positions in Uzhhorod.

Tyshchenko is a majoritarian deputy elected on the "Servant of the People" list in one of Kyiv's constituencies. In March 2021, he was appointed head of the Transcarpathian regional organisation of the SP party, but in mid-2022 he was removed "due to his bad reputation".

However, it has maintained its presence in the region and is active in business there.

The journalists followed Tyshchenko's trip to Zakarpattia in February 2024.

Who did Tyshchenko meet in Zakarpattia?

He was staying in one of the most expensive residential complexes in Uzhhorod, where his ex-wife Alla Baranovska and her son David live. The couple divorced just before the officials' declarations were reopened. Journalists suggest that the divorce may be fictitious. Tyshchenko himself denies this.

Baranovska owns a beauty salon in Uzhhorod. She lives in one of the most expensive houses in Uzhhorod. However, neither Tyshchenko nor Baranovska owns an apartment there. The deputy tells journalists that he does not know who owns the apartment and who pays the rent.

After the meeting with Baranovska, Tyshchenko went to the Cilicia country complex owned by local MP of SP party Arsen Melkumian. According to Ukrainska Pravda, after Tyshchenko was appointed head of the Transcarpathian branch of the SP, Melkumian became secretary of the Uzhhorod City Council with his assistance (he has now lost this position).

The journalists claim that Melkumian is linked to Tyshchenko through business interests. Melkumian told journalists that he had no business relations with Tyshchenko, and that they had simply worked together as the head of a party branch. He explained Tyshchenko's visit to the restaurant in February by saying that it was a catering establishment and anyone could come there.

Tyshchenko also met briefly in Uzhhorod with the new head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhiy Haidai. After that, he spent several hours talking in a restaurant with the former head of the environmental inspection in Zakarpattia region, who is now the first deputy head, Mykhailo Bank. According to UP journalists, it was Tyshchenko who lobbied for Bank's appointment.

The bank told journalists that it had discussed environmental violations in the forestry sector with Tyshchenko. NGL Media has previously investigated the alleged involvement of Mykhailo and his father in the theft of land plots.

Tyshchenko's property in Transcarpathia

The journalists have information about Tyshchenko's possible connection with the "Bristol" recreation complex. Journalists saw Tyshchenko's colleague Andriy Strikharskyi near this hotel. Also, a Mercedes electric car drove into the unfinished car park of the Bristol, for which the hotel owner Kamayeva received fines. Before becoming the owner of the hotel, she worked as the director of the construction company "Status Premium".

Another possible business of Tyshchenko's in Uzhhorod is the "Siaivo" funeral home. Its official owner is Svitlana Andrienko. Svitlana's husband, surnamed Zinchenko, is Tyshchenko's pro bono assistant. Svitlana denies that the business is connected to the MP and said that her husband does not work for Tyshchenko. Zinchenko himself said that he had already separated from his wife.

According to the UP, Tyshchenko often uses property that does not belong to him - an apartment in Kyiv, an apartment in Uzhhorod, and two cars.

What Tyshchenko himself says about all this

In a commentary to journalists, Tyshchenko confirmed that he uses the car of a man named Orlov, whom journalists called his driver. Tyshchenko promised to reflect the information in his 2023 declaration, but for now he will not say what "a little intrigue" it is.

The MP denied lobbying Mykhailo Bank. Regarding the "Bristol" Hotel, Tyshchenko first said he did not know about it, and then recalled that he did. According to him, another MP from the "Servant of the People" party is associated with this hotel. Journalist Mykhailo Tkach noted that there was evidence that Tyshchenko himself was involved in the hotel, not just Strikharskyi. Tyshchenko called this a lie and said that he had been there only once, when he "opened a criminal case" regarding the seizure of the territory. Regarding "Siaivo", Tyshchenko said he had no connection, but admitted that Zinchenko was still his assistant on a pro bono basis and that he was "doing a good job".

"I don't know any relation, and I saw my wife once, a long time ago," Tyshchenko said of the owner of "Siaivo".