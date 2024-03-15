ENG
News
Occupants shelled village in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery in morning, woman was killed

область,запорізька

In the morning, the enemy shelled the village of Dolynka, Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia, with artillery

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The ruscists killed a 76-year-old woman. The fragments of a Russian shell hit a civilian woman who was in the yard of her own house. The woman died on the spot from her injuries," the statement said.

shoot out (13484) death (1554) Zaporizka region (1249)
