Ukraine returns bodies of 100 more fallen defenders

The bodies of one hundred dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

"Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which 100 fallen defenders of Ukraine were returned to Ukraine. ... The Armed Forces of Ukraine ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the deceased.

After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial," the statement said.

