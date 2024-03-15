Investigators detained two suspects in murder of Ukrainian woman in Germany and found her daughter

German investigators reported that they detained two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian woman. It was also possible to find her five-week-old baby.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Schwetzinger Zeitung.

The publication reports that the police arrested two people. They may be involved in the murder that happened in the German town of Hockenheim. We are talking about 43- and 44-year-old men. They were taken to court on March 14 and then to correctional facilities.

Investigators also managed to find the dead woman's child. The five-week-old girl was taken to the hospital, where a DNA analysis was performed, the test confirmed that she is indeed the baby of the murdered 27-year-old Ukrainian woman.

After the examination at the hospital, the girl was transferred to the custody of the Department of Youth Affairs. The mother of the murdered Ukrainian woman, 51-year-old Maryna Stetsenko, has not yet been found, the newspaper reports.

