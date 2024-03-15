On March 14, man died as result of shelling of radio engineering facilities in Sumy region

On March 14, the Russians struck radio engineering facilities in Sumy region. Today it became known about the person who died as a result of these strikes.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy RMA, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, yesterday's "arrival" of radio engineering systems that were damaged in the Sumy region, 4 of them, today found one dead engineer on duty who was on duty with this radio engineering equipment. He was found dead this morning during the evacuation work," he said.

It will be recalled that on March 14, the Russian occupiers launched missile and air strikes on radio engineering facilities in the region. Broadcasting transmitters in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopilla, and Trostianka were temporarily disabled.

