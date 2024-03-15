Spent nuclear fuel is most important problem at ZNPP now - Halushchenko

The most important problem at Zaporizhzhia NPP is the issue of nuclear fuel, as its service life is coming to an end.

Censor.NET reports that Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Nuclear fuel is the most important problem now. What to do with it? Its lifespan is six years. Beyond this period, provided for by the manufacturer, it is impossible to simply operate the fuel further," Halushchenko said.

According to the minister, in order to continue operation, it is necessary to receive confirmation from the manufacturer that it is safe.

Read more: IAEA to insist on assessment of nuclear fuel condition in Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors - Grossi

"Today, we have two types of fuel at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Russian TVEL and American Westinghouse. The plant must assume responsibility for safe operation beyond the established period," Halushchenko said.

At the same time, he estimates the likelihood that the manufacturer will give consent "as very minimal."

"Accordingly, if there is no consent to continue operation, then this spent fuel - and it is in the cores of all six reactors - must be removed somehow. How to do it? What personnel will do it? And the most difficult question is where will this spent nuclear fuel be stored? There are a lot of problematic issues. But this situation with nuclear fuel is very serious. And there will be more and more such questions over time," the Energy Minister said.

Read more: Ukraine has put into operation Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility – Ministry of Energy