Kuleba had conversation with Stoltenberg: Called for redoubling efforts to speed up supply of weapons and ammunition

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The minister said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I stressed the importance of redoubling international efforts to increase and accelerate the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. We agreed on positions ahead of the April meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. Ukraine welcomes efforts to enhance NATO's role in providing Ukraine with everything it needs to repel Russian aggression," the Foreign Minister said.

