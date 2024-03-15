Head of Bundestag Defense Committee Strack-Zimmermann sharply criticizes idea of freezing war in Ukraine

The leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, proposed to freeze the war in Ukraine and end the conflict. After that, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Strack-Zimmermann, sharply criticized this idea.

Strack-Zimmermann was critical of her colleague's proposal and rejected the possibility of freezing Russia's war against Ukraine. The representative of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the ruling coalition with the SPD and the Union 90/Greens said she was shocked by the comments of the leader of the Social Democrats in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich.

"Such a view of Russia's aggressive war would mean a paradigm shift," the politician said.

She also explained that Germany had previously assured Ukraine of its comprehensive support. However, while Mützenich is now speaking on behalf of her SPD party, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party has backed away from its promises, and this step should be actively discussed within the ruling coalition.

Strack-Zimmermann said that it is now necessary to understand that Russia is spreading imperialism, and it is necessary to agree with it and accept it, or to oppose it.

