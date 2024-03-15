NATO collective defense needs to be adapted faster due to threats from Russia - Lithuanian Defense Minister Anusauskas

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas believes that NATO needs to adapt its collective defense due to the threat from Russia.

Lithuania has discussed the possibility of deploying air defense assets in the region with Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, and Greece, but has not yet reached concrete agreements.

According to him, Russia continues to strengthen its capabilities towards the West and will pose a long-term threat to NATO.

"Therefore, it is crucial that the adaptation of NATO's collective defense, which is currently underway, is completed as soon as possible," Anusauskas added.

