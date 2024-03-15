Russia has not deployed its warships to Black Sea for 10 days - Ukrainian Navy

The Russian Federation has not deployed its ships to the Black Sea for 10 days, and sometimes only repairs to the boom barriers are being carried out.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the presence of Russian ships in the Black Sea, we can note that we have not seen them for the past 10 days. In fact, the enemy is now pausing. This is, of course, due to the fact that the patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" was destroyed," Pletenchuk noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that this does not mean that the level of missile threat has decreased.

"But it does mean that the enemy is currently unable to perform tasks at sea because of the situation in the waters. Sometimes the enemy tries to take measures to protect the basing points, recently they went out to repair the boom defense, but this is all the activity on the part of the Black Sea Fleet of the so-called Russian Federation," the navy spokesman said.