Houses for resettlement of "Wagnerites" are being built in Belarus - National Resistance Center

Housing is being built in Belarus for terrorists from the disbanded Wagner PMC who remained in the country.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"According to local reports, a nine-story building is being built in the village of Tsiel, near which there is a training ground where Wagner terrorists were once stationed.

Currently, up to 300 militants remain there and are training the Belarusian military. Meanwhile, military tents in the camp near the village of Tsyol continue to be dismantled and removed," the statement said.

