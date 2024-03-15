ENG
After meeting with Macron and Tusk, Scholz promises more military aid to Ukraine

During a press conference in Berlin today, March 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, promised to provide more assistance to Ukraine, including military aid.

Olaf Scholz assured that European countries would buy much more weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces. He also promised that together with its partners, Germany would produce weapons and ammunition in Ukraine.

The chancellor said that Russian dictator Putin should understand that Europe will continue to support Ukraine and do everything for its victory, including using frozen Russian assets.

