Russians strike Zolochiv with Iskander missile: dormitory and emergency medical center are destroyed. (updated)

Russian troops launch a missile attack on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"At 4:20 p.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zolochiv with S-300 missiles.



The strike destroyed a dormitory and an emergency medical center. The building of Zolochiv hospital was damaged.



Two ambulance vehicles were destroyed, two were partially damaged," the statement said.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the attack on Zolochiv damaged civilian infrastructure

"The attack hit the territory of a local hospital, damaging a one-story dormitory. The ambulance station, the club building, and garages were also damaged. Four ambulances caught fire, two of which burned down completely, as well as three cars. No one was injured," the statement said.

According to preliminary data from the regional prosecutor's office, the strike was carried out by an Iskander-M missile.

Later, Syniehubov confirmed that, according to updated data, the occupiers had hit Zolochiv with an Iskander missile.

"Additionally, damage was detected to a three-story hospital building, ambulances, cars and 16 private households.

At the moment, there are no casualties," he added.

