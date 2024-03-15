NATO troops in Ukraine are risk of World War III - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

According to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine will increase the risk of World War III.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I do not think that NATO should enter Ukraine. I hope this does not happen," Tajani emphasized, answering a question about the possibility of deploying French troops in Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion.

"To enter and wage war with Russia means to risk World War III," he added, ruling out the possibility of sending Italian troops to Ukraine.

